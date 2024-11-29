The Beauty and Parameters of Sheva Brachos

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman

Mi Ka’Amcha Yisroel! A recent article highlighting an impromptu Sheva Brachos on an airplane highlighted the universal brotherhood that Klal Yisroel feels for each other. The article stated, “Passengers on El Al Flight LY10 departing John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday experienced an extraordinary in-flight celebration when the flight transformed into an impromptu Sheva Brachos for a newlywed couple traveling to Eretz Yisroel.”

There is no question that this remarkable display of Ahavas Yisroel will be a zchus for Klal Yisroel. We should, however, look at all opportunities such as these as a potential teaching moment to delve into the remarkable depths of halachic understanding.

THE GEMORAH IN KESUVOS 7B

The Gemorah in Kesuvos 7b tells us, “Mevarchin birchas chasanim b’vais chasanim – the blessing for Chasanim – grooms is made in the house of the Chasanim – groom. There is much debate in the Rishonim as to what this means exactly. The Rambam in Hilchos Brachos 2:9 seems to take this literally and that Sheva Brachos may not be held elsewhere. The Meiri, and the Ran seem to indicate that they may be said elsewhere (on Sukkah 25a).

The Aruch HaShulchan (EH 62:36) draws a distinction between previous times and current times. Back then the bride and groom had one specific place, but nowadays they are wherever they wish to be – hence Sheva Brachos can be made anywhere they are found.

Some Poskim (See Birchas Chasanim p. 89) believe that the distinction between Ahkenaz practice and Sefardic practice is that the food planning and the decorating of the Sheva Brachos venue is enough to consider it to be Bais Chasanim. They rule that doing so one an airplane would not fit the criterion. This was also the view of Rav Shlomo Zalman Auerbach zt”l, although I cannot recall where I saw his view.

RAV ELYASHIV ZT”L’S OPINION

The following is from the translated Psakim of Rav Elyashiv zatzal which the family graciously allowed me to translate and print for a Chasunah of one of my children. Let’s focus on subparagraphs #21 and #28.

PARAMETERS OF THE MEAL FOR SHEVA BRACHOS THE SHEVA BRACHOS MEAL

For any bread meal that is made in honor of the groom and bride during the seven days of feasting, the Sheva Brachos must be recited. The groom and the bride must also eat of the bread.

A GROOM AND BRIDE AT A BRIS

If the meal was not specifically prepared in honor of the groom and bride, the Sheva Brachos are not recited. Therefore, if a groom and bride partook of a meal made for a Bris Mila, the Sheva Brachos are not recited unless an important food was added in honor of the groom and bride.

WHEN ONE DID NOT EAT BREAD

If the groom did not eat bread, the Sheva Brachos are not recited except for the blessing of “Asher Barah.” If the groom ate bread but the Kallah did not eat bread, the Sheva Brachos are recited.

MINYAN OF MEN

The Sheva Brachos are not recited unless there were ten men that reached the age of Mitzvah observance and they remain until the actual Sheva Brachos.

WHEN THERE IS NO MINYAN

One does not recite the blessing of “Asher Bara” without a minyan – even if there are three that are present, since there is a debate as to whether it is recited with three or only with ten present. Nor may one say, “Shehasimcha bimono.”

HOW MANY MUST EAT BREAD

At least seven people must eat bread. It is sufficient if the other three ate fruit or a drank a significant drink such as wine, beer or a natural drink. It is not sufficient if they drank water or light beverages.

WHEN GROOM AND BRIDE LEFT EARLY

If the groom and bride left before the meal ended one still recites Sheva Brachos.

WHERE SHEVA BRACHOS CAN BE SAID

CUSTOM OF SEFARDIM AND ASHKENAZIM

The opinion of the Mechaber [Rav Yoseph Karo] is that Sheva Brachos are only recited in the home of the groom and the bride, and this is the custom of Sefardim. However, the Achronim disagree with this and are of the opinion that the Sheva Brachos are recited in any place that the groom and the bride are to be found, and this is the custom of Ashkenazim.

ASHKENAZI GROOM AND SEFARDIC BRIDE AND VICE VERSA

If the groom is Sefardic and the bride is Ashkenazic or the opposite, everything follows the custom of the groom.

SEFARDIC GROOM ASHKENAZIC HOST

If an Ashkenazic host makes a Sheva Brachos for a Sefardic groom, the Sheva Brachos should not be recited unless it is in the house of the groom and bride. This is so even if there are ten Ashkenazim [present].

In this specific situation, it is reported that the airline stewardess did provide complimentary wine for the Sheva Brachos itself. The question is, however, is this sufficient to fulfill the requirement that the meal be prepared specifically for the bride and groom as noted in paragraph #21? The meal, in all probability was probably airline food that was part of what is generally provided for flights. If, however, it was supplemented with something significant – that may be a game-changer that may allow it. Is the donated wine enough of a game-changer?

RAV MORDECHAI GROSS SHLITA’S OPINION

In Igresa D’Chedvasa #14 (Letter 357:15) Rav Mordechai Gross shlita, one of Klal Yiroel’s leading Poskim, writes to Rav Eliyahu Gold shlita about the exact parameters of Sheva Brachos. He writes:

“I wrote to His Honor regarding what they wished to do on an airplane with Sheva Brachos, when they distributed challah to the passengers, and I wrote that it’s obvious that this is not proper/valid. However, in this case when they invite Jews to eat together such that they can recite the Sheva Brachos blessing, in this case since they are joining together, the airplane is considered like a ship, as explained in the Beis Baruch on the Chayei Adam and included in section 48 subsection 7, and in Ohr L’Tzion (volume 2 chapter 3 section 15), and see Sovaya Smachos (chapter 1 note 69).”

CONCLUSION

I would like to suggest that in such situations, the wine should also be distributed as part of the meal as well – and not just for Sheva Brachos purposes. It could, in fact, very well be what was done on this flight. Regardless, we wish them all a life filled with joy, nachas and vigor in their Avodas Hashem.

