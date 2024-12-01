NUKE-POCALYPSE: As Nuclear Tensions Rise, U.S. Tells Citizens to Prepare for the Unthinkable

As global conflicts escalate, with Russian President Vladimir Putin threatening nuclear action in Ukraine and rising tensions in the Middle East, the United States and its allies are taking steps to inform citizens about how to respond in the event of a nuclear attack.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has issued detailed guidance in a 258-page document titled Planning Guidance for Response to a Nuclear Detonation. The document warns that a nuclear event would be one of the most catastrophic incidents in U.S. history and outlines steps to minimize harm.

FEMA advises that a nuclear explosion may occur with little to no warning and stresses three critical actions: get inside, stay inside, and stay tuned. Remaining indoors for at least 24 hours is essential to avoid harmful radiation exposure from fallout, which is most dangerous in the first few hours after a detonation.

“Fallout takes time to settle back to ground level, often more than 15 minutes for areas outside the immediate blast zone,” FEMA states, emphasizing that this window allows time to take protective action.

The agency urges families to avoid attempting to reunite outside their homes and to stay informed through reliable media channels for safety updates.

Recent studies have identified Hawaii, California, Nevada, Arizona, and New York as high-risk states during a nuclear apocalypse. Conversely, Vermont, Maine, and Louisiana are considered among the safest states. Globally, countries such as Iceland, New Zealand, and Switzerland have been suggested as potential sanctuaries in the event of a nuclear conflict.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)