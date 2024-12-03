FUTURE KAMALA VOTER? Bratty McBratface Goes On Epic Rampage In Walmart [VIDEO]

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Bratty McBratface Goes On Epic Rampage In Walmart [VIDEO]


A young girl’s destructive rampage through a Walmart has gone viral, with a jaw-dropping video capturing her smashing bottles, wrecking displays, and wreaking havoc while stunned onlookers questioned where her guardians were.

The video begins with the girl, appearing to be without supervision, pulling items off shelves and hurling them to the floor. Her antics culminated at the deli counter, where she writhed on the ground as two women attempted to restrain her. Their efforts were met with protests from a bystander, possibly the child’s guardian, who defended the girl’s behavior with the remark: “You don’t know what she’s going through!”

The chaos escalated when the girl reached a Kedem sparkling grape juice display. In a shocking sequence, she grabbed bottle after bottle, smashing them onto the floor, leaving a trail of shattered glass and sticky purple liquid. Employees and shoppers alike stood frozen, seemingly unsure of how to intervene.

A man finally stepped in, attempting to stop her before further damage could occur. However, the same woman berated him, exclaiming, “Don’t do that to a little girl!” The destruction continued unabated until the video’s final moments, when a man, possibly a parent, threw the girl over his shoulder and carried her away.

The location of the incident remains unclear, as does the fate of the young girl and her guardians. It’s also unknown whether they were held accountable for the significant damage to the store.

12 Responses

  1. “what she’s going through” – a realisation that actions do not beget consequences

    “fate of the young girl” – a career in education and/or politics

  6. WOW. living in Israel the past 15 years, I guess I never fully appreciated what America is turning into. Todays youth, tomorrows psychopaths’ (and not even because of the child’s actions, rather the onlooker response). Thank you for posting this video.

  8. Stupid country ..no logic…everyone just standing around saying nonsense…everything afuch…just grab that little mazik and rush her to a psych ward quick…or shoot her with a tranquillizer dart🤣🤣🤣

  11. unjustified headline, unjustified posts. We don’t know the whole story. True, where is the parent? But for all we know, she could have a mental disability and certain triggers which we don’t know about. Just too reactionary to call her a brat without knowing.

  12. Your headlines and coverage are getting juvenile. #1) who cares…. the klal is going through so much why do we need to waste our time reading this? #2) maybe she just lost her mother for all you know …she isn’t screaming just acting out. Maybe she’s autistic….#3) nothing to do with Kamala and that’s just a dumb headline . Starting to get tired of your commentary headlines and also your links to untznius women

