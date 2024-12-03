BRUTAL: CNN Anchor Makes Top House Dem Watch Video Of Himself Guaranteeing Biden Wouldn’t Pardon His Son [VIDEO]

In a blistering segment on CNN News Central, anchor Brianna Keilar left no stone unturned as she confronted Rep. Dan Goldman about his prior assurances that President Joe Biden would never pardon his son, Hunter Biden. The exchange followed Sunday’s bombshell news of the president granting a sweeping pardon to his son, convicted of tax evasion and lying on a federal firearms form.

Keilar opened by airing a 2023 clip of Goldman on ABC News’s This Week, where he had unequivocally stated that a pardon was off the table. At the time, Goldman confidently dismissed the possibility, emphasizing Biden’s commitment to justice and contrasting it with former President Donald Trump’s pardons of allies.

Keilar didn’t hold back. “You went out on a limb by backing up Biden,” she began, before airing Goldman’s past remarks. Returning to the present, she asked pointedly, “What does that feel like watching yourself back then reassuring people that Biden was not going to issue a pardon for his son?”

Goldman deflected, attributing the pardon to unique circumstances surrounding the prosecution and alleged Republican interference. Keilar pressed again: “You took him at his word. So, what does that feel like, knowing that he’s gone back on it?”

“Well, as I said, I’m disappointed that after the plea fell through and it became clear about why it did, including Republican congressional intervention in this case, which made this case very unique and very different from any other case,” he said. “I think that we all, perhaps I should have as well, recognized that this is not the normal prosecution. I said many times that if Hunter Biden were not Hunter Biden, he would never be charged with these crimes.”

