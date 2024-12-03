Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: NYC Mayor Adams Torches Biden Admin Over Migrants; “Cancel Me”


Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday a shift in his stance on deporting migrants, expressing openness to deport those charged with crimes from New York City before convictions are secured. This marks a departure from his earlier position of waiting for legal outcomes before deporting immigrants involved in criminal activity.

Adams revealed plans to meet with Tom Homan, President-elect Donald Trump’s newly appointed “border czar,” to discuss strategies for addressing the issue. “My position is people who commit crimes in our city, you have abdicated your right to be in our city and I am open to figure out the best way to address that,” he said.

He criticized migrant offenders, stating, “Those who are here committing crimes, robberies shooting at police officers, raping innocent people, have been a harm to our country.”

The mayor also called out progressives for hesitating to act decisively on deportations, citing concerns about “cancel culture.” He declared, “Cancel me, because I’m going to protect the people of this city.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



