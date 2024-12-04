MUST WATCH THIS: Senators Scorch Airline Executives: “Nobody Enjoys Flying On Your Airlines. It’s A Disaster! It’s Terrible!”

Airline executives were relentlessly grilled by furious senators on Wednesday over skyrocketing fees for luggage, seat assignments, and other “money-grabbing” practices. During a scathing hearing led by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, chair of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, lawmakers accused the airlines of treating passengers like walking ATMs.

Blumenthal didn’t mince words, declaring, “Airlines these days view their customers as little more than walking piggy banks to be shaken down for every possible dime.” He tore into executives from American, Delta, United, Spirit, and Frontier, armed with a report showing these airlines raked in a staggering $12.4 billion in seat fees between 2018 and 2023.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley unleashed his own fury, describing the fees as “Russian roulette.” “Nobody enjoys flying on your airlines. It’s a disaster. It’s terrible. Absolutely terrible!” he thundered.

Blumenthal’s year-long investigation exposed how airlines increasingly use algorithms to target passengers with customized fees, exploiting those willing to pay more. Frontier and Spirit were especially scorched for paying gate agents bonuses to bust passengers trying to dodge bag fees. “This isn’t enforcement—this is shoplifting from your own customers,” Blumenthal fumed.

Airline execs scrambled to defend themselves. Delta’s Peter Carter insisted their fees offer “options and value,” while United’s Andrew Nocella claimed ending family seating fees would cost them “hundreds of millions.” Frontier CEO Barry Biffle went so far as to justify targeting passengers at gates, calling it necessary to stop “cheaters.”

Despite their excuses, senators made it clear they’re tired of airlines bleeding passengers dry. “This is exploitation, plain and simple,” Blumenthal roared. “The flying public deserves better.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)