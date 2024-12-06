WATCH: Islamic Sermon In Maryland Calls To “Market Islam To American People”

In a recent sermon delivered at the Muslim Community Center in Silver Spring, Maryland, Nihad Awad, Executive Director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), urged American Muslims to actively “market Islam” to the broader public. Speaking to a congregation and a live YouTube audience, Awad outlined a strategic vision to reshape public perceptions of Islam in the United States.

“No product in the United States can succeed without marketing,” Awad stated, asserting that Islam is often misrepresented by media, Hollywood, and academic institutions. He called for a dedicated budget to promote Islam, emphasizing: “Once Islam is understood, it will be respected and followed.”

Awad warned that American Muslims are “in for a rough four years,” an apparent reference to President Trump, and stressed the importance of stepping into leadership roles to counteract negative narratives.

