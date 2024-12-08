MAILBAG: The Tuition Debate: It’s Time to Rethink Who Bears the Responsibility

As tuition costs rise and families struggle to keep up, the outcry for solutions has grown louder. One common suggestion is to demand schools open their financial books to the public so parents can scrutinize their spending. While this might sound appealing in theory, it’s an unrealistic and fundamentally flawed approach.

Here’s why: Private schools are just that—private. They were created by individuals or groups offering a service, not by communal organizations obligated to serve everyone at any price. These schools may rely on donors and tuition-paying parents, but that doesn’t make them public entities accountable to everyone’s financial scrutiny. The responsibility to educate children lies with parents, not schools. If a parent feels tuition is too high, they can look elsewhere or explore alternative solutions. Schools don’t “owe” parents anything unless those parents are paying tuition.

This sense of entitlement—that schools should justify their expenses or lower costs simply because parents feel burdened—misses a crucial point. Schools, like any other private entity, have the right to set their prices. If you don’t like what they charge, you’re free to go elsewhere. The challenge, of course, is that all tuitions are high, and there aren’t many alternative options. But that’s not the schools’ problem to fix—it’s a market reality.

To illustrate, let’s consider other necessities. Kosher food prices have skyrocketed in recent years. Yet, no one demands that kosher grocery stores open their financial books so we can audit their profit margins. Why? Because it’s not our business. If you don’t like the prices at one store, you can shop somewhere else—or not buy that item at all. Similarly, flooring is a necessity for any home. Yet, we don’t call for flooring companies to justify their pricing or “cut the fat” in their operations to make floors cheaper. Imagine if flooring business owners, of all people, started demanding schools open their books while keeping their own closed. The irony would be hard to miss.

The fact is, schools operate within a private system, and their pricing reflects the reality of what it takes to run an institution. Teachers, buildings, utilities, supplies, extracurricular programs—it all costs money. If tuition is high, it’s because providing a quality education is expensive.

So, what can we do? Complaining and demanding transparency aren’t solutions. If you truly believe tuition can be lower, then start a school of your own. Analyze the costs, find efficiencies, and create an institution that provides the education you want at the price you believe is fair. It’s not impossible, but it’s also not easy—and that’s why no one has done it yet.

Yes, tuition is high, and it’s frustrating. But the responsibility doesn’t lie with the schools to make it cheaper. It’s time to shift our perspective and accept that schools, like any private business, operate in a free market. The burden is on us, as parents and community members, to find creative solutions, not on schools to lower their standards or sacrifice quality to meet our demands.

