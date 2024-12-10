ADAMS: NYC To Shut Down 25 Migrant Shelters As Asylum Seekers Decline

In a move that marks a major shift in New York City’s response to the migrant crisis, the controversial shelter at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn will be shuttered in January. This decision comes as the number of asylum seekers in New York City has plummeted to its lowest level in over 17 months, according to City Hall officials.

The Floyd Bennett Field shelter is one of 25 city-run emergency shelters across the city and upstate New York that will be closed or have already been shut down. Mayor Eric Adams attributed this development to the city’s effective management strategies, stating that “we’ve turned the corner, and this additional slate of shelter closures…is even more proof that we’re managing this crisis better than any other city in the nation.”

The shelter has been a focal point of heated debates surrounding migration in New York since its opening in August 2023. Local residents in Marine Park, the Rockaways, and other communities have expressed concerns about the impact of the shelter on their neighborhoods, citing issues such as shoplifting, panhandling, and other degenerative activities.

However, Molly Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Asylum Seeker Operations, emphasized the shelter’s role in providing critical support to hundreds of families in need. “Today’s announcement is a direct reflection of the tireless commitment of our teams…New York City continues to lead from the front,” she said.

The closure of the Floyd Bennett Field shelter is part of a broader effort to consolidate and optimize the city’s migrant support services. Fifteen of the 25 announced closures are located across four boroughs, with the remaining 10 shelters situated in upstate New York.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)