Dramatic Progress: Coalition To Formulate Chareidi Draft Law Within A Week

The coalition has been working toward formulating a Charedi recruitment law and intends to formulate an initial draft of a bill within a week, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported on Tuesday evening.

In addition, Defense Minister Yisrael Katz clarified in discussions with Chareidi representatives that the law will not include criminal sanctions.

Katz and Defense Ministry officials held numerous meetings with relevant parties regarding a recruitment bill in recent days. Katz met with Degel HaTorah MKs regarding the issue on Monday evening.

On Sunday, former Shas Minister Ariel Attias met privately with the Defense Ministry’s legal advisor. Later in the week, Minister Katz met with Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara regarding the law.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)