Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Dramatic Progress: Coalition To Formulate Chareidi Draft Law Within A Week


The coalition has been working toward formulating a Charedi recruitment law and intends to formulate an initial draft of a bill within a week, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported on Tuesday evening.

In addition, Defense Minister Yisrael Katz clarified in discussions with Chareidi representatives that the law will not include criminal sanctions.

Katz and Defense Ministry officials held numerous meetings with relevant parties regarding a recruitment bill in recent days. Katz met with Degel HaTorah MKs regarding the issue on Monday evening.

UTJ MK Uri Maklev leaving Defense Minister Yisrael Katz’s office on Monday evening.

On Sunday, former Shas Minister Ariel Attias met privately with the Defense Ministry’s legal advisor. Later in the week, Minister Katz met with Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara regarding the law.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WATCH: Sen. Adam Schiff Takes Oath Of Office On A Rambam

Israeli-American Man Injured In Antisemitic Ramming Attack In California

SICK: Columbia University Students Publish Newspaper Titled “The Columbia Intifada”

Netanyahu Takes The Stand: “I Waited 8 Years To Tell The Truth”

SYRIA IS BURNING: IDF Destroys Syrian Navy, Entire Fleet Of MiG-29 Aircraft

Report: Israeli Tanks Are 25 Kilometers From Damascus; IDF Denies

MAILBAG: The Worst Part Of The WhatsApp Generation Was Illustrated This Weekend

Report: Iran Blamed Assad For Rebel Uprising, Refused To Help “Because Of Israel”

WATCH: Trump Says Oct. 7 Denial Is The New Holocaust Denial, Says Israel Must Achieve “Victory” In Gaza

MAZEL TOV: NY Times “Discovers” What Has Been Confirmed for Years: UNRWA’s Cozy Ties with Hamas

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network