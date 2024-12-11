“Potential Threats to the Homeland”: Rep. Chris Smith Demands Defense Resources For Mysterious Drones Over New Jersey

Rep. Chris Smith joined Martha MacCallum on Fox News to discuss his ongoing efforts to get answers about the unidentified drone activity storming New Jersey skies and his call for U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to provide all available capabilities to law enforcement officials to respond to the possible threats.

In a letter, Rep. Smith urged U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to immediately provide all capabilities at his disposal to identify and address the widespread drone activity across New Jersey as serious concerns continue to mount over potential threats to the homeland.

Smith’s letter came after he was briefed by a U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Commanding Officer stationed in Barnegat Light that more than a dozen drones followed a USCG motor lifeboat in close pursuit over the weekend.

“As you no doubt are also aware, there have been numerous instances of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) flying over New Jersey, including in close proximity to sensitive sites and critical infrastructure, to include military installations located in my district,” said Smith.

“As you know, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL) possess capabilities to identify and take down unauthorized unmanned aerial systems and have utilized this capability to address overflights of the installation,” Smith said.

“I urgently request all capabilities possessed by the Department of Defense, especially those in use by JBMDL to be immediately deployed to identify and address the potential threats posed by UAS over the state of New Jersey,” said Smith.

Smith, who spent hours with Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy on Monday evening monitoring the New Jersey sky in the Sheriff’s Mobile Command Center, said he is deeply concerned by the potential threats posed by the drones.

“The serious concerns of New Jersey residents need to be put to rest with answers—not empty reassurances,” said Smith. “The time to act is now.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)