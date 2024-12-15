HATZLACHA: Kamala Harris Reportedly Eyeing California Governor Seat While Also Keeping 2028 Hopes Alive

Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly considering her next steps in politics after her 2024 election loss to Donald Trump, with close advisers debating whether she should pursue another presidential bid or run for governor of California.

According to CNN, Harris has signaled to supporters and donors that her political career is far from over, telling them, “You haven’t seen the last of me.”

Advisers are divided on what her next move should be, with some pushing for a gubernatorial campaign in 2026, which they view as a strong opportunity. “It seems like a layup,” one adviser said, adding that Harris could likely clear the Democratic primary field in California.

However, running for governor could complicate a potential 2028 presidential campaign, as it would require her to focus on California instead of launching a national bid.

Others close to Harris argue she deserves another shot at the presidency, believing she didn’t receive a fair chance in 2024. Still, they acknowledge the challenges she would face, including a potentially crowded Democratic primary field in 2028.

