MAILBAG: How Kamala Harris Could STILL Easily Steal The Election From Donald Trump

As we edge closer to Inauguration Day, a chilling scenario looms that could throw the democratic process into chaos—and hand Kamala Harris the presidency indefinitely. Imagine this: President Joe Biden resigns, making Harris the new President. She then declines to nominate a Vice President, exploiting a constitutional loophole that could prevent the certification of election results and deny Donald Trump his rightful victory.

According to Article II, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution and the 25th Amendment, when the Vice Presidency is vacant, the President must nominate a replacement, subject to majority approval by Congress. But what if Harris simply refuses? Without a Vice President to preside over the Senate during the certification of Electoral College results, the process could grind to a halt.

In this nightmare scenario, Harris would remain in office beyond January 20, while the election winner—potentially Donald Trump—would be left in limbo. This constitutional ambiguity would plunge the nation into an unprecedented crisis, undermining faith in our democratic institutions and the rule of law.

Some of you might argue that this is an improbable “what if.” But given the high stakes and the Democrats’ shenanigans in today’s Washington, the potential for such a scheme cannot be ignored. The 25th Amendment was designed to ensure continuity of government, but it depends on the integrity of leaders to uphold their constitutional duties. Harris refusing to nominate a Vice President would render this safeguard meaningless.

And as a Trump voter, it keeps me up at night.

Sincerely,

Y.H.

