FUTURE BIDEN ROOMMATE?: Missing Congresswoman Found Living In Home For Dementia Patients

For the past six months, one of the most powerful Republicans in Congress has been missing – not just from Washington but from public life entirely. Turns out, Texas Congresswoman Kay Granger, 81 – who is two months older than Joe Biden – has been living in a luxury nursing home while failing to cast a single vote since July, effectively vanishing from the job she was elected to do.

Granger, who is set to officially retire in January after nearly three decades in office, is reportedly residing at Tradition-Clearfork, an upscale assisted living facility in Fort Worth that specializes in memory care. The shocking revelation comes after local journalist Carlos Turcios noted Granger’s disappearance from her offices, which have been empty and unstaffed for months. Calls to her offices went straight to voicemail, and visits to her district headquarters found no sign of life.

A tip from a concerned constituent led to the stunning discovery: Granger had been quietly admitted to the care home after being found “wandering, lost and confused” in her district.

Two staff members at Tradition-Clearfork confirmed her residency, with Assistant Executive Director Taylor Manziel bluntly saying, “This is her home.”

Meanwhile, as crucial votes pile up in Washington – from the debt ceiling to national security – Granger’s seat sits empty, leaving nearly 2 million constituents without a voice. Local Republican leaders are furious.

“This is outrageous,” said Tarrant County GOP Chair Bo French. “Important decisions are being made every day, and our district is left completely unrepresented. The lack of a Republican vote from CD-12 could tip the scales in a razor-thin Congress. We deserve better.”

Republican Committeeman Rolando Garcia didn’t hold back. “This is a humiliating end to a long career. Kay Granger was clearly in visible decline when she ran for re-election in 2022, and now she’s stuck in a nursing home, unable to vote. This is a failure of leadership – someone should have stepped in long before this happened.”

Despite being physically and mentally incapacitated, Granger and her staff continue to collect taxpayer-funded salaries.

The Tradition-Clearfork facility, where she resides, charges over $4,000 a month for rent, offering lavish amenities such as a movie theater, an indoor pool, and a 24-hour concierge.

Even more perplexing, her successor, Craig Goldman, has yet to be sworn in, leaving the seat essentially vacant. Critics question why Goldman hasn’t stepped up to fill the void, especially as Democrats like New Jersey’s Andy Kim were sworn in early to fill crucial vacancies.

Granger’s disappearance isn’t just a political scandal – it’s a glaring example of the dysfunction within Congress.

Until her absence, Granger was the formidable chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee and a key force in securing military funding, particularly for Lockheed Martin’s F-35 program in her district. In November 2023, she announced she would not seek reelection, marking the end of her groundbreaking career as Fort Worth’s first female mayor and Texas’ first GOP congresswoman.

But now, her legacy risks being overshadowed by the mystery and mismanagement surrounding her final days in office.

