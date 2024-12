BALTIMORE: A minivan accidentally crashed into the Greenspring Sephardic Synagogue at the corner of Greenspring Ave and Smith Ave on Sunday evening around 6:00 PM, according to The Baltimore Scoop.

Hatzalah treated the occupants of the vehicle at the scene. Authorities have confirmed the incident was not terror-related, calling it a simple accident. Police are investigating.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)