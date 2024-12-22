Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Mossad Chief Recommends Striking Iran, Not The Houthis: “Go For The Head”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) speaks to Mossad chief David Barnea at Mossad headquarters (Kobi Gideon/GPO)

In recent security discussions, Mossad head Dedi Barnea has recommended to government leaders to respond to the recent Houthi attacks by striking Iran instead of Yemen, Ynet reported.

“We need to go for the head, for Iran,” Barnea said.

Channel 12 News reported on Sunday that senior IDF officials are also recommending that Israel attack Iran.

According to a report in the Saudi outlet Asharq Al-Awsat, Israeli security officials believe the Houthis operate relatively independently, “but enjoy significant Iranian support,” which is not limited to money and expertise – but includes technologically advanced ballistic missiles.

The report added that internal investigations indicate that the missiles recently launched by the Houthis at Israel “were characterized by advanced and exceptional technologies,” which enable the missiles to fly over their targets for a longer time, making interception more difficult. Israel’s Arrow anti-ballistic missile defense system has been unsuccessful in intercepting these missiles.

The report also quoted Israeli political sources who revealed ongoing efforts to persuade the U.S. administration to develop a plan for a simultaneous military attack against Iran and the Houthis in Yemen.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said this evening after a meeting of the political-security cabinet at the Northern Command that Israel is not acting alone against the Houthis in Yemen and urged citizens to be patient.

“Just as we acted forcefully against the terror arms of Iran’s Axis of Resistance, so we will act against the Houthis,” Netanyahu promised. “We will act with strength, determination, and sophistication. Even if it takes time, the result will be the same – as with the other terror arms.”

Netanyahu explained, hours after the US attacked Houthi targets in Yemen, that “the U.S. and other countries view the Houthis as a threat not only to world shipping – but to world order. What I ask of you, Israeli citizens, is to be patient, to continue showing the same determination you have demonstrated until now, and to pay extra attention to the instructions of the Home Front Command. I ask of you – you do this, we’ll do everything else.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



  Assad is gone, it's only a matter of time before the rest of the dominoes fall. Unfortunately, "Tehran Trump" is on the way back to aid the IRI while pretending to fight them.

