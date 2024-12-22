HISTORIC: Satmar Philanthropist R’ Yoel Landau Announced 30% Pay Increase For Rabbeyim!

As thousands of Chassidim joined the Satmar Rebbe of Williamsburg in the Barclay’s Center to mark the 80th anniversary of “Chof Alef Kislev”, a historic initiative was announced by the renowned philanthropist and pillar of Chesed, R’ Yoel Landau.

R’ Yoel announced that together with philanthropist R’ Yaakov Schwimmer, and in collaboration with the dedicated administration of Satmar institutions in Williamsburg, they will giving a stunning 30% salary increase to the hundreds of devoted Rabbeyim and teachers in Satmar Mosdos!

This groundbreaking development was finalized during a meeting last week at the residence of the Satmar Rebbe of Williamsburg, attended by prominent philanthropists, and institutional leaders.

This initiative sets a new global standard, demonstrating the true value of Rabbeyim and unwavering dedication to Torah education and the future of Klal Yisroel.

This is by far the largest and most significant salary increase in the history of Torah and education institutions in America.

The historic initiative, worth tens of millions of dollars, is being carried out with the extraordinary support of philanthropic Satmar magnates and the relentless efforts of institutional leadership to achieve this lofty goal.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)