Hunter College In New York Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Rampant Antisemitism On Campus

Hunter College, part of the City University of New York (CUNY) system, has been slapped with a lawsuit by The Lawfare Project, accusing the institution of fostering an environment where antisemitism thrives unchecked. The legal action specifically criticizes Hunter College for its “failure to take meaningful action” against the rising tide of hate on its campus.

Brooke Goldstein, the founder and executive director of The Lawfare Project, condemned the college’s inaction, saying, “CUNY Hunter failed to protect Jewish students, faculty, and staff by allowing antisemitism to flourish on campus. Our lawsuit not only seeks justice for our plaintiff but aims to hold CUNY Hunter responsible for their lack of action to address bigotry and intimidation.”

The lawsuit, filed by Leah Garrett, who serves as the Jewish studies chair and director of Hebrew and Jewish studies at Hunter, brings to light a disturbing history of antisemitic behavior. According to Campus Reform, an independent investigation from 2016 revealed that demonstrators at Hunter openly chanted hateful slogans like “Jews out of CUNY” and “Death to Jews” without any repercussions.

Further allegations include Hunter’s suppression of Jewish expression, notably by prohibiting the lighting of a menorah during Chanukah, while simultaneously allowing anti-Jewish events, such as screenings of the antisemitic film “Israelism.”

Gina Vergel, the director of communications and college relations at Hunter, issued a half-baked statement saying, “Hunter College has no tolerance for antisemitism or hate of any kind, and we’re committed to fostering a safe and welcoming campus environment for everyone.” However, she declined to comment further due to the pending litigation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)