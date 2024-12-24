WATCH: Scaramucci Warns Musk’s Influence Over Trump Could Backfire: “It’s a Perilous Situation”

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci is warning that Elon Musk’s close alliance with President-elect Donald Trump may be putting the billionaire in a vulnerable spot. In an appearance on CNN’s The Situation Room Monday, Scaramucci suggested that while Trump values Musk’s support now, he could quickly turn against him if it becomes politically convenient.

Musk has been a near-constant presence alongside Trump since last month’s election. After spending an estimated $277 million to help secure Trump’s victory, Musk was named co-chair of the newly formed “Department of Government Efficiency,” an advisory panel whose acronym echoes a meme coin the tech magnate once promoted. Trump has hosted Musk multiple times at Mar-a-Lago over the past few weeks.

Musk’s political influence came into sharp view last week when he publicly opposed a continuing resolution that would have prevented a government shutdown by funding federal operations through March. Shortly after Musk spoke out, Trump followed suit, prompting House Republicans to withdraw the legislation and Democrats to quickly labeled Musk as the “real president” or “co-president.”

Appearing on CNN, Scaramucci was asked whether Trump’s offhand remark that Musk “can’t be president” because he was not born in the United States signaled cracks in their relationship. Scaramucci characterized the moment as a warning sign, noting that Trump might blame Musk if circumstances turn sour.

“If there’s a problem, he’ll look to blame Elon or somebody else on his team,” Scaramucci told host Wolf Blitzer. “There’s a honeymoon period going on right now. But trust me, he doesn’t like it. He wouldn’t be bringing it up. If it didn’t bother him, Wolf, he wouldn’t be bringing it up.”

Scaramucci added that Musk’s media coverage makes the billionaire a tempting target for political opponents—both within the Trump camp and beyond. “A lot of the stuff coming from the left is premeditated,” he said. “And so, that’s what’s shielding him for right now.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)