MORE SUBWAY INSANITY: Psycho Slashes Two People At NYC Train Station Before Being Arrested


A man and a woman were injured in separate knife attacks at Grand Central-42nd Street Station in New York City on Tuesday night, police reported.

The violence began around 10:15 p.m. when the suspect slashed a 42-year-old man across the left wrist during an argument on the stairs of the station’s southbound entrance, police and law enforcement sources said. Moments later, the attacker fled upstairs and confronted a 26-year-old woman near a turnstile, cutting her on the neck following a brief altercation.

Both victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital and are in stable condition.

After the second assault, the suspect attempted to escape via an escalator, but bystanders alerted nearby officers, leading to his arrest. A knife was recovered at the scene.

The NYPD confirmed a person of interest is in custody, though no charges have been filed as of yet.

The NY Post reported that the suspect has three prior arrests for criminal mischief, fare evasion, and assaulting a police officer.

