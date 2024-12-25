CHERRY ON TOP: President-Elect Donald Trump’s Net Worth Soared To $6.1 Billion In 2024

President-elect Donald Trump’s net worth surged by $3.6 billion this year, reaching $6.1 billion, largely due to his controlling stake in Truth Social’s parent company, Forbes reported Wednesday.

Trump holds a 60% stake in the social media platform, which now represents over half of his total wealth. Despite the stock’s volatility, Truth Social’s success has significantly boosted Trump’s financial standing.

Beyond Truth Social, Trump’s empire spans $1.1 billion in real estate assets, including skyscrapers, luxury hotels, golf courses, and residential properties. His licensing and merchandise businesses also continue to generate revenue.

Forbes highlighted Trump as the wealthiest president in U.S. history, earning approximately $550 million in income during his first term, with total revenues of $2.4 billion between 2017 and 2020.

On the campaign front, Trump’s political machine remains formidable. From January 2023 to October 2024, his campaign committee raised $388 million, with affiliated PACs pulling in an additional $1.1 billion. Notably, Trump didn’t contribute personal funds to his campaign but contracted several of his own businesses for campaign-related services.

Trump’s financial portfolio isn’t without liabilities, however. Forbes estimates he owes over $1.5 billion in loans tied to more than 10 properties.

Earlier this year, Trump’s net worth was approximately $2.5 billion but surged to $6.4 billion in March when Truth Social’s parent company went public. Despite a dip to $3.67 billion the following month as stock prices faltered, Trump’s wealth rebounded, driven by renewed investor confidence, culminating in further gains after his election victory.

