Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, Champion Of Terrorists, Dies At 100

The following are parts of a previous article from the Washington Examiner:

Who can forget the late President Jimmy Carter imploring the United States to “give Hamas a chance”? That was back in 2006. It wasn’t the first or last time Carter vouched for the theocratic death cult. He was a longtime fan.

Forgotten in the deluge of anti-Israel propaganda is the fact that Hamas was given a chance. In 2005, as a test run for a new state, Prime Minister Ariel Sharon evicted thousands of Jews from the Gaza Strip and handed the Palestinians autonomy for the first time in their history. When mobs of Palestinians in Gaza found no Israelis to murder, they destroyed millions of dollars in farming equipment left to them by American Jewish donors.

In any event, within a year, Hamas won a significant majority in the “Palestinian Parliament,” and Carter began imploring the U.S. to treat the group with the legitimacy it might the Swiss or Japanese governments. Soon enough, Hamas was defenestrating rival Fatah officials and smuggling weapons from the Islamic terrorism regime in Iran, ensuring war and destabilizing the region.

Carter likely first met with Hamas leaders in January 1996. In March and February of that year, Hamas participated in a string of suicide bombings, murdering 65 people, including three U.S. citizens. Dead Americans did not move Carter to admonish his friends in Gaza.

Carter again met with Hamas in April 2008 as it was launching hundreds of missiles every month at civilian targets within Israel, promising that the group wouldn’t undermine peace. After Hamas first attempted to launch an Oct. 7-style attack in 2014, Carter called on Israel and the U.S. to recognize the offshoot of the jihadist Muslim Brotherhood as the “legitimate political actor” that represents the “Palestinian population.” If our former president were sentient today, it is almost surely the case he would call for the U.S. to make peace with Hamas and castigate the Jewish state.

It should be said that Carter’s admiration of antisemitic terrorists did not begin with Hamas. The former president harbored a deep “fondness” for Yasser Arafat, the godfather of all modern terrorism, a relationship that “transcended politics” and was “based on their emotional connection and the shared belief that they were both ordained to be peacemakers by God,” according to historian Douglas Brinkley. (Carter tried to cram Arafat into the Camp David peace talks after Israel and Egypt had already cut a deal, which the president had very little to do with.)

To understand his motivations, one could read Carter’s demented book The Blood of Abraham or Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid, which historian Kenneth W. Stein, a former longtime Carter adviser, noted was “replete with factual errors, copied materials not cited, superficialities, glaring omissions, and simply invented segments” and Michael Kinsley called “moronic.” Carter is a religious zealot with a messianic complex and a distorted understanding of history.