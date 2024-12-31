WATCH: Lev Tahor Leader Accused Of Severe Child Abuse Confronted By Survivors

Interpol recently issued an international arrest warrant for Lev Tahor leader Jonathan Emanuel Cardona Castillo on charges of human trafficking, assault, and child abuse.

The Interpol notification was approved by the prosecution in Guatemala and the national civil police. Castillo, who was born in El Salvador and was “megayeir” via the Lev Tahor cult, is accused of severe child abuse. Sources familiar with the matter say that he is known for his cruelty and is essentially the one doing all the dirty work of the cult.

Last August, several survivors of the Lev Tahor cult arrived at the cult’s compound in Guatemala to try to meet their family members still in the cult and were confronted by Castillo and other cult members.

In footage of the scene, one of the survivors can be heard hurling harsh words at Castillo: “My mother is being tortured by you. You’re a fool and a criminal. You’re a Salvadoran criminal, your place is in prison. We know about your crimes.”

Cardona replied: “Get out of here, the whole city will come to throw you out. You’re causing a Chillul Hashem.”

The cult survivor retorted: “A Chillul Hashem is for the goyim. You’re a goy and a criminal.”

