Dirshu to Hold Major Amud HaYomi Siyum on Masechta Shabbos in Brooklyn

In America, anticipation for Dirshu’s Amud Hayomi Siyum on Masechta Shabbos is mounting. Following the massive siyum at the Copper Box Arena in London with some 10,000 participants, Dirshu is making a unique celebration for American mesaymim of Masechta Shabbos in its popular Amud HaYomi program. Much like the siyum in London, it will be an event that celebrates the new journey upon which Amud HaYomi learners will be embarking, the journey through Masechta Eruvin that began on Chanukah.

The siyum will take place on Motzoei Shabbos Parshas Vayigash, 4 Teves/January 4 at Ateres Golda in Boro Park. Hundreds of mesaymim from Boro Park, Flatbush and even from Lakewood are expected to attend, celebrating both this milestone accomplishment and their future commitment to learn and complete Masechta Eruvin, one of the most difficult masechtos in Shas.

Among the speakers at the event will be the new Rav of Khal Emunas Yisroel of Boro Park, the Gaon and Tzaddik, HaRav Shmuel Yehuda Silber, shlita, grandson and handpicked successor of the unforgettable Rav and founder of Emunas Yisroel, the Mashgiach HaGaon HaTzaddik, HaRav Moshe Wolfson, zt”l. Another speaker will be HaGaon HaRav Zev Smith, shlita, maggid shiur Dirshu Daf HaYomi B’Halacha and Irgun Shiurei Torah. HaRav Dovid Hofstedter, shlita, Nasi Dirshu, will be coming specially to attend and address the event.

The siyum in New York came on the heels of a truly historic event in London, England attended by senior Gedolei Yisrael from Eretz Yisrael and Europe. In addition to the massive event in London the Hanhala of Dirshu led by Rav Dovid Hofstedter also visited mosdos in London and Gateshead. In Gateshead itself, Rav Hofstedter visited the Rosh HaYeshiva of the Gateshead Yeshiva, HaGaon HaRav Avrohom Gurwicz, shlita, and senior R”M at the Gateshead Yeshiva, HaGaon HaTzadik, HaRav Ezriel Rosenbaum, shlita. He also visited the Gateshead Yeshiva Ketana (Yeshiva Tiferes Yaakov) and gave a shmuess to the more than 200 talmidei hayeshiva.

Rabbi Yossi Dunner, a tireless askan on behalf of Dirshu, related “the response, the outpouring of requests to join Dirshu’s programs, to start new shiurim and to obtain a Dirshu calendar or a paperback copy of the Dirshu Mishnah Berurah or the Amud HaYomi booklet, have been simply ‘off the charts.’

“Wherever I go, people want to know about Dirshu, they want to know how to join. In a nutshell, since the large siyum at the Copper Box Arena, Dirshu has conquered England!”