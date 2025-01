In regards to a video of a car making a turn on Nostrand Ave and Kings Highway, hitting a mother and her children, NYPD Deputy Chief Richie Taylor has informed YWN that this incident occurred on December 31st at 3pm. It was investigated by the NYPD and it was been positively determined that there was no criminal or malicious intent in regards. The driver is a 69 year old male who stayed on the scene and was extremely apologetic.