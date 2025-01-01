BREAKING UPDATE: Shamsud Din Jabbar Identified As New Orleans Terrorist; ISIS Flag Found In Pickup Truck

The FBI is actively investigating whether the terrorist responsible for the deadly attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans early Wednesday morning has ties to the ISIS terrorist group. The incident, which claimed the lives of at least 15 New Year’s revelers and left dozens more injured, ended when the suspect was fatally shot in a firefight with police.

Authorities have identified the attacker as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, a Texas native and former U.S. Army soldier. Jabbar, who was dressed in camouflage, full-body armor, and sporting a beard, opened fire on crowds before engaging in a shootout with police, wounding two officers in the process.

Jabbar was carrying with him a Glock gun and a .308 rifle that had been reported stolen in New Jersey, according to Fox News, which also reported that four or five others are believed to have been involved in the attack.

In the hours following the attack, four suspicious packages were reportedly discovered and detonated along Bourbon Street as part of an ongoing investigation into improvised explosive devices (IEDs), according to WWL. Meanwhile, WDSU reported that the truck used in the attack was rigged with explosives, though authorities have not confirmed that claim.

Initial reports suggested that the vehicle had crossed into the U.S. from Mexico at Eagle Pass, Texas, two days before the attack. However, Fox News has since retracted that claim. ABC News reports that the pickup truck was rented through the app Turo, further complicating the investigation into how Jabbar orchestrated the attack.

Authorities reportedly recovered an ISIS flag from the suspect, intensifying concerns about potential links to international terrorist networks. Investigators are now examining Jabbar’s background, including his military service and any communication he may have had with extremist organizations.

YWN reported on Monday that an anonymous extremist Telegram channel had called for jihadists to attack New Year’s celebrations in the U.S. and Europe.

President Joe Biden said the FBI is investigating the “horrific incident” as “an act of terrorism” and that he has directed his team to ensure every resource is available as authorities work to “get to the bottom of what happened as quickly as possible.”

“My heart goes out to the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday,” Biden said in a written statement. “There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation’s communities.”

Meanwhile, the Superdome in New Orleans, which was set to host a College Football Playoff quarterfinal game between Georgia and Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl on Wednesday night, was on lockdown for security sweeps after Wednesday morning’s terror attack. People with offices in the Superdome — including officials with the Sugar Bowl and Sun Belt Conference — were told not to come into work until further notice. The Sugar Bowl, scheduled to kick off at 7:45 p.m., has since been postponed.

The video below shows the attacker introducing himself as a real estate agent four years ago. His most recent employment appears to have been in 2022 with Deloitte as a cloud data architect and business development manager.

