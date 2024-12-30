“The Time Has Come” – Shadowy Post Encourages New Year’s Day Jihad In America And Europe

An anonymous Telegram account with fewer than 500 followers posted a message in Arabic on Sunday, calling for Muslims in the United States, Europe, and Russia to join “brothers in the land of Jihad.”

The post, which remains unverified and originates from a relatively obscure source, urges followers to take violent action against “Crusaders” in Western nations. A translation of the message reads, “Oh monotheists in Europe, America, Russia, and other lands of the Crusaders, we know that you are eager to join your brothers in the land of Jihad, but the paths have been cut off for you. The Crusaders are among you. Their security has been prolonged and your brothers are being killed. The time has come to take out the swords from their sheaths and to hamstring the horses in their places that Allah loves and is pleased with.”

The post continues by referencing New Year’s, describing it as “feasts of polytheism,” and calling on readers to disrupt them. “Turn their feast into mourning and their joy into a calamity. The people of Islam have suffered from their evils in various places… from killing, bombing, storming, demolition, displacement, and homelessness.”

A follow-up passage challenges the safety of Western nations, stating, “Is the Crusader safe in his home while your brothers and sisters are in detention centers and camps? So repeat the attack on them… seize opportunities and attack them like a hungry lion attacks its heedless prey.”

The post concludes with a call for persistent violence, quoting religious texts and urging, “Repeat the days of terror against the Crusaders with killing, spite, and torture.”

No immediate evidence links the account to any established militant group. Its authenticity, sincerity, or potential ties to extremist factions remain unclear. Analysts caution that while such rhetoric appears intended to incite violence, the limited reach and anonymity of the account raise questions about its significance and potential impact.

