Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Ousted Syrian Dictator Bashar Al-Assad Targeted In Assassination Attempt, Report Claims

Assad and Putin in better times

Former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, who has been in exile under Vladimir Putin’s protection, was reportedly the target of a poisoning attempt, according to claims by a Russian source. The online account General SVR, believed to be operated by a former Russian intelligence officer, alleges that Assad fell seriously ill on Sunday.

The 59-year-old reportedly requested medical help after suddenly experiencing violent coughing and choking. The source suggested, “There is every reason to believe an assassination attempt was made.” Assad was treated at his Moscow apartment, and by Monday, his condition had stabilized. Tests allegedly detected poison in his system, though no official confirmation has come from Russian authorities.

Assad and his family fled Syria in December following a swift rebel takeover, ending his 20-year rule. His wife, Asma al-Assad, who was born in London, remains barred from returning to the UK as her passport has expired.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



2 Responses

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Israeli Delegation To Travel To Guatemala, Aid Local Authorities With Lev Tahor Victims

STAGGERING: Chaverim of Rockland Sets New Record by Responding to 64,135 Calls in 2024

LAS VEGAS: Police Believe Cybertruck Explosion Outside Trump Hotel Was Likely A Terror Attack

Gallant Resigns From The Knesset, Attacks Netanyahu & Katz

BDE: Eishes Chaver: Rebbetzin Bergman, A’H, HaRav Shach’s Daughter, Is Nifteres

2 Israelis Injured In New Orleans Terror Attack, 1 Seriously

UPDATE: Shamsud Din Jabbar Identified As New Orleans Terrorist; ISIS Flag Found With Explosives In Pickup Truck

REVEALED: Israel’s Daring Secret Raid On Underground Iranian Missile Facility

Report: Hamas Regained Civilian Control, Recruited 10K New Terrorists

TEHILLIM: Pallet Of Cinder Blocks Fall On Yeshiva Bochur In Yerushalayim, Seriously Injuring Him

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network