Former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, who has been in exile under Vladimir Putin’s protection, was reportedly the target of a poisoning attempt, according to claims by a Russian source. The online account General SVR, believed to be operated by a former Russian intelligence officer, alleges that Assad fell seriously ill on Sunday.

The 59-year-old reportedly requested medical help after suddenly experiencing violent coughing and choking. The source suggested, “There is every reason to believe an assassination attempt was made.” Assad was treated at his Moscow apartment, and by Monday, his condition had stabilized. Tests allegedly detected poison in his system, though no official confirmation has come from Russian authorities.

Assad and his family fled Syria in December following a swift rebel takeover, ending his 20-year rule. His wife, Asma al-Assad, who was born in London, remains barred from returning to the UK as her passport has expired.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)