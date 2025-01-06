Jewish Voter Mobilization Underway: $7 Million Effort Targets NYC Mayoral Race

A newly-formed advocacy group is spearheading a $7 million initiative to rally Jewish voters ahead of New York City’s municipal elections — with a particular focus on the pivotal mayoral race, the NY Post reported.

The Jewish Voters Action Network (JVAN) aims to mobilize voters in 12 City Council districts with high Jewish populations to ensure strong turnout at the polls. Every City Council seat is on the ballot this year, alongside races for mayor, comptroller, and public advocate.

A core part of JVAN’s strategy will center on encouraging independent and Republican Jewish voters to switch their party registration to Democrat in time for the city’s June 24 primary.

The push comes amid rising antisemitism and the recognition that Democratic primaries, often decided by low turnout, are crucial to determining November’s winners in overwhelmingly blue New York City.

“The Jewish community is waking up to the realization that Democratic primaries are determined by low turnout,” JVAN founder Maury Litwack told The Post.

JVAN’s campaign will include advertisements across cable, digital, and social media platforms, as well as text messaging and direct mail efforts.

In the second phase, JVAN plans to collaborate with local institutions and volunteers to organize voter mobilization efforts leading up to election day.

Litwack, previously with the Teach Coalition, played a key role in mobilizing Jewish voters to support moderate Democrat George Latimer in his primary victory over Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a far-left anti-Israel demagogue. Teach Coalition’s efforts also extended to Pennsylvania and Nevada during the 2024 presidential election, where Jewish voters helped shift the margins in favor of Donald Trump.

Declared Democratic candidates for New York City mayor include embattled incumbent Eric Adams, city Comptroller Brad Lander, former Comptroller Scott Stringer, and Brooklyn state Sen. Zellnor Myrie. Others in the running include Queens state Sen. Jessica Ramos, DSA-backed Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, and attorney Jim Walden. Former Governor Andrew Cuomo is reportedly considering a bid as well.

On the Republican side, Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa is expected to make another run after losing to Adams in 2021.

“Jewish voters are largely common-sense voters,” Litwack said. “The Jewish community is able to make positive change when they come out and vote.”

Litwack made clear that JVAN, while non-partisan, would oppose candidates aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), citing the group’s sponsorship of an anti-Israel rally following the October 7, 2023 Hamas massacre.

“A majority of Jewish people don’t agree with the DSA’s positions and platforms and find many of their positions to be deeply troubling,” Litwack said.

To drive voter engagement, JVAN plans to deploy thousands of volunteers in a door-to-door effort to galvanize Jewish communities. Their first voter center will open Tuesday at 1240 Lexington Avenue on the Upper East Side.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)