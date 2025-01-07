Aron Wieder Officially Sworn in as New York State Assemblyman {VIDEOS & PHOTOS}

On Monday evening, Aron Wieder was officially sworn in as a New York State Assemblyman during a ceremony held at Rockland Community College. The event drew a large crowd of elected officials, dignitaries, community leaders, family members, and local residents who came to celebrate this significant milestone. Rockland County District Attorney and former judge Tom Walsh administered the oath of office, marking the beginning of Wieder’s tenure as a representative in the state legislature.

The ceremony, emceed by David Greenfield, CEO of Met Council and a former elected official, was a celebration of Wieder’s dedication to public service. Greenfield praised Wieder’s lifelong commitment to the community, describing him as a role model whose leadership and clarity will benefit both Rockland County and the entire state of New York. Rabbi Yosef Greenwald of Dexter Park in Chestnut Ridge opened the event with an invocation, reflecting on the moral and spiritual significance of leadership and drawing parallels to the triumphs of Chanukah and the enduring values of the American dream.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James delivered heartfelt remarks, commending Wieder’s efforts to combat anti-Semitism, racism, and other forms of discrimination. She highlighted his ability to unite communities and serve with integrity, noting that his election represents a broader effort to ensure all voices are heard in government. Wieder’s grandmother, a Holocaust survivor, was present at the ceremony, adding a deeply moving element to the evening. Her presence served as a testament to resilience and the importance of standing up for justice and equality.

Wieder’s journey to public office began in 2008 when he was elected to the local East Ramapo school board. During his tenure, he introduced full-day kindergarten and improved graduation rates, earning accolades from state and county school board associations. As a Rockland County legislator, Wieder established himself as a fiscally responsible and community-focused leader, advocating for environmental and social justice. These experiences shaped his vision for his role in the New York State Assembly.

In his speech, Wieder expressed profound gratitude to his family, supporters, and constituents. He pledged to address pressing issues such as economic challenges, rising crime, and the need for improved infrastructure in the 97th Assembly District. He promised to bring dedication, experience, and results to Albany, ensuring that his district has a strong voice in shaping policies that affect the lives of its residents. “This victory is not just mine,” Wieder said. “It’s a victory for everyone in this district who trusted me to represent them.”

The oath of office carried special significance, as Wieder placed his hand on a Chumash that had survived the Holocaust. The sacred Chumash, belonging to his grandmother, symbolizes resistance and resilience, serving as a powerful reminder of the strength and faith that have guided his family through unimaginable adversity.

As Aron Wieder begins his new role as Assemblyman, he carries with him the hopes of his constituents and a determination to address their needs. His swearing-in ceremony was not just a celebration of his personal achievement but a moment of pride and inspiration for Rockland County and New York State.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)