CALIFORNIA: Death Toll Rises, Many Injured, Multiple Blazes EXPLODE In Size

At least five people are dead and many more injured as several fires broke out across Southern California amid historically dry and windy conditions.

Tens of thousands were evacuated as more than 15,000 acres burned in the uncontrolled Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles. The fire has destroyed at least 300 structures, with over 13,300 others at risk.

Meanwhile, the Eaton Fire — which broke out miles away from the Palisades Fire, in Altadena — has grown to more than 10,000 acres with 0% containment.

Another blaze, the Hurst Fire, has also erupted and spread northeast of San Fernando, burning at least 700 acres. In Sepulveda Basin, the Woodley Fire has burned 30 acres, and the Lidia Fire has burned 50 acres in Acton.

More than 1.5 million customers are without power in California, including over 956,000 in Los Angeles County.

Although winds have decreased in intensity, they are still making it difficult for firefighters to fight the Palisades Fire, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Battalion Chief Brent Pascua said.

The City of Santa Monica posted a new evacuation order for the most northern portion of the city, which border the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, and officials are warning people to leave now. Santa Monica also has two additional areas under an evacuation warning for areas north of Montana Avenue as well all areas north of Wilshire Boulevard and west of 10th Street.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)