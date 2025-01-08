Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

PHOTOS: Hachnosas Sefer Torah At Bais Medrash of Biala Yishrei Lev – Via Shuki Lerer




Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TEHILLIM: Young Boy In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Vehicle In Airmont

Targeted IDF Reservist Returns To Israel: “They Stopped Me & I Simply Davened To Hashem”

WATCH: Leaked Document Reveals High-Stakes Details of Israel-Hamas Hostage Deal

IDF Admits: We’re Battling Newly Recruited Hamas Terrorists

HY’D: Three IDF Soldiers Killed in Gaza Combat; Fourth Solider Critical From Same Incident

STANDING FIRM: Just 388 Out Of 10,000+ Charedim Sent Draft Orders Since July Have Joined The IDF

TRAGIC: IDF Recovers Bodies Of Two Arab-Israeli Hostages In Gaza

BDE: Petira Of The Viznitzer Rebbetzin A”H Of Monsey {LEVAYA DETAILS}

BOMBSHELL REPORT: Feldstein-Rosenfeld Case Involved ‘Foreign Actor’ In Oct. 7 Attack, IDF Hid Info From Gov’t

V’CHOL MI SHE’OSKIM: Chaveirim Announces Plan To Shield Volunteers From NYC’s Sky-High Congestion Fees

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network