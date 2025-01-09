Trump Slams Newsom and Mayor Bass as Los Angeles Fires Rage Unchecked

As devastating wildfires continue to rip through Los Angeles, President-elect Donald Trump wasted no time pointing fingers, launching a series of blistering attacks against California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. With neighborhoods still engulfed in flames, Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday, laying the blame for the ongoing disaster squarely at Newsom’s feet.

“He is the blame for this!” Trump wrote, as 100-mile-per-hour Santa Ana winds and bone-dry vegetation fueled the inferno. Trump’s scathing posts accused Newsom of refusing to sign a water restoration declaration that, according to Trump, would have diverted millions of gallons of rainwater and snowmelt to areas now consumed by fire.

“Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water… to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way,” Trump wrote.

Trump didn’t stop there, adding, “He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt… but didn’t care about the people of California. Now the ultimate price is being paid.”

Trump’s comments echo a growing frustration among residents over California’s wildfire management policies. Newsom’s environmental priorities, particularly around water distribution and conservation, have long drawn criticism from conservatives who argue that the state’s focus on protecting wildlife often overshadows practical needs like fire prevention and drought mitigation.

The president-elect’s barrage continued, slamming both Newsom and Los Angeles leadership for what he described as a complete failure to contain the fires. “As of this moment, Gavin Newscum and his Los Angeles crew have contained exactly ZERO percent of the fire,” Trump fumed. “This is not Government. I can’t wait till January 20th!”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, though not directly named in all of Trump’s posts, was undoubtedly part of the “crew” Trump referred to. Her administration’s response to the fires has been woeful, with critics highlighting the city’s lack of preparedness despite annual warnings about fire risks.

Adding fuel to the fire—both literally and figuratively—Trump turned his attention to the federal level, blasting President Joe Biden for leaving him with what he characterized as depleted emergency resources.

“NO WATER IN THE FIRE HYDRANTS, NO MONEY IN FEMA. THIS IS WHAT JOE BIDEN IS LEAVING ME. THANKS JOE!” Trump posted.

