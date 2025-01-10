STRIKES ROCK YEMEN: US, UK, And Israel Launch Coordinated Attacks Against Houthis

Israel, the United States, and the United Kingdom launched a coordinated series of airstrikes on Friday targeting Houthi military and economic infrastructure in Yemen. The strikes, confirmed by the IDF, mark the largest joint operation against the Iran-backed terror group since the war began.

Israel struck the Hezyaz power station near Sana’a, a critical energy source for Houthi military operations, as well as the Hodeidah and Ras Issa ports on Yemen’s western coast. The ports were reportedly used to store weapons and supply Houthi forces.

Simultaneously, US and UK forces targeted underground Houthi facilities north of the capital, focusing on weapons storage and command centers. A British security firm confirmed that strikes near the Ras Issa port hit oil storage facilities, avoiding merchant vessels in the area.

According to Israeli media, over 20 Israeli fighter jets participated, dropping around 50 munitions on terror targets.

“The Houthis are paying, and will continue to pay, a heavy price for their aggression against us. They pose a danger to Israel and the region,” Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz added, “The port of Hodeidah is paralyzed, and the port of Ras Issa is burning. There will be no immunity for anyone. Israel’s long hand reaches anywhere that harms us—even Yemen.”

Hamas condemned the strikes, alleging they targeted civilian infrastructure and disrupted a demonstration supporting Palestinians. The terror group called the attacks “a blatant violation of international law” and accused the coalition of committing war crimes.

Friday’s strikes follow recent CENTCOM operations against Houthi weapons storage sites. The Houthis, part of Iran’s regional axis, have repeatedly attacked international shipping and destabilized the region. Israel’s last major strike on Houthi targets occurred in December, targeting energy infrastructure in Sana’a.

Earlier in the week, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) acknowledged conducting precise strikes on Houthi underground advanced weapons storage facilities. According to CENTCOM, these strikes aim to degrade Iranian-backed Houthi capabilities that threaten regional stability and maritime security.

“The strikes are part of CENTCOM’s effort to counter Houthi attempts to endanger regional partners and military and merchant vessels in the region,” the statement read.

On Thursday, the IDF reported that since the onset of the current conflict, the Houthis have launched 40 surface-to-surface missiles and over 320 drones targeting Israel. In December, Israel had previously struck Houthi targets, focusing on ports and energy infrastructure in Sana’a.

