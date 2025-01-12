MAILBAG: Please Cancel Your Upcoming Yeshiva Week Trip To Los Angeles

For many Orthodox Jewish families, “Yeshiva Week” has become synonymous with mid-winter travel. It’s a chance to escape the New York chill and recharge in warmer climates, with Los Angeles often at the top of the list. The city offers a unique mix of sunny weather, world-class attractions, and an abundance of shuls and kosher dining options. But this year, I urge you to reconsider.

Los Angeles is facing extraordinary challenges. Wildfires have ravaged the region, threatening lives, homes, and communities—including its vibrant Orthodox neighborhoods. The Sunset Fire, just a few miles from the La Brea Jewish community, has left residents rattled. In an unsettling moment, one shul asked congregants to retrieve their donated Sifrei Torah in case of evacuation. Yeshivas are shuttered, and an accidental mass evacuation alert added to the chaos. Though these frum communities have been spared direct destruction, the emotional toll is undeniable.

This is not the time for tourism. The Orthodox communities of Los Angeles are deeply engaged in relief efforts—helping displaced neighbors, supporting evacuees, and focusing on their own recovery. Hosting an influx of Yeshiva Week visitors, while a mitzvah they would cherish under normal circumstances, would place an undue strain on families already grappling with a crisis. Yes, Angelenos are known for their warmth and hospitality, but their energy is needed elsewhere right now.

Imagine visiting New York in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. The city was reeling, struggling with food shortages, property damage, and an overwhelming sense of loss. While communities extended kindness where they could, the primary focus was on rebuilding. Los Angeles is now in a comparable situation—this is a time for healing, not hosting.

We understand the excitement and tradition of Yeshiva Week trips. They’re an opportunity for family bonding and relaxation. But sometimes, the greatest kindness is knowing when to step back. By postponing your trip to Los Angeles, you allow the city and its communities to recover, regroup, and rebuild.

Consider choosing another destination this year, or rescheduling your trip for a later date. Los Angeles will welcome you with open arms when the time is right—when the community is ready to embrace visitors without compromising their own well-being. This year, let the mitzvah of hachnasas orchim shine when it can be given wholeheartedly, without strain. Your understanding and flexibility will mean more than you know.

Sincerely,

A Los Angeles Resident

The views expressed in this letter are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.