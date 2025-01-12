Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: Chabad Rabbis Mendy Piekarski and Dovid Weiss On MSNBC Discussing The Evacuations In LA


Rabbi Mendy Piekarski and Rabbi Dovid Weiss join Katy Tur on MSNBC to share their experience evacuating from the California wildfires and to discuss how they are still going to have services to help their community come together.

As wildfires ravage Los Angeles, thousands of Jewish families have been forced to evacuate, leaving behind homes, memories, and a sense of safety. In this chaos, Chabad is on the front lines, providing hope and lifesaving support.

From the moment the fires began spreading, our rabbis and volunteers took action—extinguishing flames, checking homes, and delivering relief where it’s needed most. We’ve opened the Chabad House as a refuge, ensuring no one is left without shelter, food, or support.

The Need is Great, and Time is Short
Hundreds of families are counting on us, but we can’t do it alone. Your donation will provide:

  • Emergency Shelter: A safe place to rest and recover.
  • Essential Supplies: Food, water, and necessities for evacuees and first responders.
  • Community Support: Emotional and spiritual care for those in crisis.

Together, We Can Make a Difference
Now, more than ever, our community needs us—and we need you. Every dollar makes an impact. Please give generously and help us continue to provide hope, healing, and relief during this devastating time.

Donate Now and Be the Light in Someone’s Darkest Hour.

