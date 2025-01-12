Former Top Trump Advisor Steve Bannon Vows to “Take Down” Elon Musk, Calls Him “Truly Evil”

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has launched a scathing attack on Elon Musk, vowing to “take down” the tech billionaire before President-elect Donald Trump’s second inauguration. In an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, highlighted by Mediaite, Bannon called Musk “a truly evil guy” and pledged to make his removal a personal mission.

Musk, a South African-born entrepreneur and former H-1B visa holder, was recently tapped by Trump to co-lead the “Department of Government Efficiency.” However, Bannon criticized Musk’s support for the controversial H-1B visa program, which allows U.S. companies to employ international talent. While some praise the program for attracting skilled workers, critics argue it undercuts American workers by enabling companies to pay lower wages.

“This thing of the H-1B visas, it’s about the entire immigration system being gamed by tech overlords,” Bannon said. “The people are furious.”

Bannon’s criticism extended to Musk’s heritage, calling South Africans “the most racist people on Earth” and suggesting Musk “go back to South Africa.” He also accused Musk of immaturity, claiming he is focused only on amassing wealth.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)