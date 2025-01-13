Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Rabbanim And Roshei Yeshiva Gather In Far Rockaway As Plan To Solve Shidduch Crisis Gains Steam [PHOTOS]


A meeting of gedolei Torah was held at the home of Rav Yaakov Bender in Far Rockaway this past Motzei Shabbos to address the shidduch crisis, from which thousands of bnos yisroel are suffering as they wait for their zivugim. The gathering – a continuation of a long series of meetings being held throughout the US to implement the vision of R’ Moshe Hillel Hirsch – focused on a practical solution envisioned by Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlit”a to the ongoing crisis.

The solution aims to address the age gap that has been a major factor in the crisis. The plan suggests that bochurim travel to Eretz Yisroel by Pesach of their third year in bais medrash, while girls would only begin shidduchim approximately a year after completing seminary. This adjustment is expected to help balance the age gap while ensuring that the impact on bochurim’s limud hatorah is negligible.

Among those in attendance were Rav Mendel Slomovitz, Rav Binyomin Cohen and the Novominsker Rebbe, as well as local rabbanim and roshei yeshiva, including: Rav Chaim Yehoshua Hoberman, Rav Mordechai Respler, Rav Moshe Brown, Rav Eytan Feiner, Rav Mordechai Stern, Rav Moshe Perr, Rav Kalman Epstein, Rav Katzenstein, and Rav Sandler.

As in previous gatherings held in Lakewood and most recently in Monsey, the rabbanim and roshei yeshiva at this meeting expressed strong support for the proposed approach, viewing it as a vital step to address the needs of shidduchim-age Bnos Yisroel without compromising the bochurim’s growth in Torah.

 

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

HY”D: Five IDF Soldiers Killed, Ten Severely Wounded In Northern Gaza Building Collapse

Coalition Members Oppose Hamas Deal: “Don’t Cross These 3 Red Lines”

BOMBSHELL: Bobov, Chabad, and Satmar File Massive Federal Civil Rights Complaint Against NY State and City Education Depts

DRAMATIC BREAKTHROUGH: “Hostage Deal Could Be Matter Of Hours Or Days”

BDE: HaGaon HaRav Mordechai Perlman, Z’tl Mashgiach Of Ohr Somayach Yeshiva Of Jerusalem

L.A. Wildfires: Death Toll Rises To 24, At Least 16 People Missing

IDF Confirms Airstrikes Against Hezbollah Terror Targets in Lebanon [VIDEOS]

Incoming National Security Adviser Warns Hamas: Hostage Deal Terms Will Tighten Under Trump

BDE: One Of Syria’s Nine Remaining Jews Passes Away

SAFETY ALERT: Popular NuGo Dark Chocolate Bars Recalled Due To Undisclosed Allergen Threat

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network