ANTISEMITISM IN AUSTRALIA: Cars Torched, Vandalized Outside Prominent Jewish Leader’s Former Home

New South Wales police have launched an investigation after cars were set on fire and defaced with antisemitic graffiti outside a Dover Heights home early Friday morning. The property, which was also doused with red paint, was previously owned by Alex Ryvchin, chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry.

The attack, which occurred shortly before 4 a.m., has left the local Jewish community reeling again, with multiple high-profile attacks against Jews and shuls in the past month.

In the past several weeks, attacks have targeted two shuls in Sydney, and the historic Adass shul in Melbourne was torched, severely damaging it.

This latest incident occurred in the heart of a neighborhood heavily populated with Jewish families.

Police confirmed that multiple vehicles were defaced with graffiti, including one spray-painted with the phrase “[Expletive] Jews.” Two cars were set ablaze, and the house was splashed with red paint.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his outrage, describing the incident as “an attack against everything that we stand for.”

David Ossip, president of the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies, called the attack “profoundly disturbing and sickening.” He said such acts by “masked cowards and thugs in the dead of night” are aimed at intimidating the Jewish community and undermining social cohesion.

Police continue to investigate the incident and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)