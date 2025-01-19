CHASDEI HASHEM: Spring Valley Deputy Mayor Walks Out Of Horrific Crash [SEE THE VIDEOS]

Deputy Mayor Joseph Gross of Spring Valley narrowly survived unharmed in a serious accident on Sunday afternoon when his vehicle veered off NY-17 near Exit 114. The car plunged down a steep embankment, overturning multiple times before coming to a stop.
Bichasdei Hashem, Gross walked away from the crash without injury.
Dashcam footage of the incident shows the shocking sequence of events.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
One Response
You would be even greater not driving in the snow in the 1st place, depleting yourself of some of your עולם הבא זכויות today