CHASDEI HASHEM: Spring Valley Deputy Mayor Walks Out Of Horrific Crash [SEE THE VIDEOS]

Deputy Mayor Joseph Gross of Spring Valley narrowly survived unharmed in a serious accident on Sunday afternoon when his vehicle veered off NY-17 near Exit 114. The car plunged down a steep embankment, overturning multiple times before coming to a stop.

Bichasdei Hashem, Gross walked away from the crash without injury.

Dashcam footage of the incident shows the shocking sequence of events.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)