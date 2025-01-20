Emily Damari: “Thank You Hashem & Family & Friends; I’ve Returned To My Beloved Life”

Emily Damari, one of the three hostages who returned to Israel on Sunday, posted a message on social media on Monday.

“Love, love, love,” Damari wrote. “I thank Hashem, my family…to the best friends I have in this world. I’ve returned to my beloved life.”

“I’ve managed to see only a fraction of everyone, and my heart is already exploding with excitement. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

“I’m the happiest in the world just to be.”

She ended her post with a 🤟🏼emoji, hinting at her injury. Damari was shot on October 7 and lost two fingers. Her friends told the media that Damari already cracks jokes about her injury.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)