8 People Die In A Fire At A Home For The Elderly In Serbia, Officials Say

Police officers inspect a home for the elderly where eight people died in a fire, in Barajevo, a municipality of Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Eight people died Monday in a fire at a home for older people on the outskirts of the Serbian capital, Belgrade, that is suspected of being set by a resident, officials said.

Seven others were injured in the blaze that erupted around 3:30 a.m. in Barajevo, a municipality on the southern edge of Belgrade, state RTS television reported.

“Emergency crews reacted swiftly … but unfortunately the fire had already flared up and eight people lost their lives,” said Serbian Social Care Minister Nemanja Starovic.

Police said in a statement that 30 people were in the home when the fire broke out. They said the fire engulfed over a third of the care facility, which is located in a house in a rural area.

The suspected cause of the fire was arson, police said.

The state prosecutor’s office said an investigation is still underway but that initial indications suggest that one of the residents who died in the fire had started it.

The injured were transferred to two hospitals in Belgrade, RTS said. At least one person was in serious condition, doctors said.

“This is a huge tragedy, but it could have been even worse,” RTS quoted emergency sector officer Luka Causic as saying.

(AP)8 people die in a fire at a home for the elderly in Serbia, officials say



