Thailand Calls For Release Of All Hostages, Including Thai Nationals

Screenshot

Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Ministry welcomed the hostage release deal and called for the immediate release of all those held in Gaza, including Thai nationals.

Thirty-one Thai nationals, mostly farmworkers, were taken hostage when the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October 2023. Of those, 23 were released, two were confirmed dead last May and the remaining six are still believed to be in Hamas’ custody.

Released hostages spoke about their conditions in captivity, including brutal beatings.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari announced in May 2024 that two Thai citizens who were believed to be in captivity in Gaza were murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7th and their bodies are being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Thai citizens Sonthaya Oakkharasr and Sudthisak Rinthalak worked in orchards on Kibbutz Be’eri before they were savagely murdered.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem & AP)



