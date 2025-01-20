A NEW ERA BEGINS AGAIN: Donald J. Trump Sworn-In As The 47th President Of The United States

Donald Trump, who overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts to win another term in the White House, was sworn in as the 47th president Monday, taking charge as Republicans assume unified control of Washington and set out to reshape the country’s institutions.

During his inaugural address as the 47th president of the United States, Donald J. Trump outlined a bold and sweeping agenda aimed at reshaping domestic and international policies. His remarks touched on national security, energy independence, and social and cultural priorities. Here are the key takeaways:

Trump announced plans to declare a national emergency at the southern border, emphasizing a crackdown on illegal immigration and pledging to deport “millions and millions” of “criminal aliens.”

The United States will resume oil drilling to reduce fuel prices, aiming to lower costs at the pump for Americans.

Trump vowed to eliminate the electric vehicle mandate and overhaul the trade system with tariffs designed to protect American workers and families.

A new executive order will limit government censorship, with the stated goal of restoring free speech across the country.

Trump reaffirmed his stance on gender issues, stating that there will only be two genders, male and female. He also promised to end “government-driven social engineering” and create a “merit-based, colorblind society.”

Trump pledged to reinstate all U.S. service members discharged due to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, with full backpay.

Among his ambitious plans, Trump announced intentions to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” and to reclaim control of the Panama Canal from China.

In a striking statement, Trump declared that the U.S. will plant its flag on Mars, signaling a renewed focus on space exploration.

Trump concluded his address by promising to restore America’s position as the “greatest, most powerful, most respected nation on earth,” inspiring global admiration and respect.

