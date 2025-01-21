Hatzalah Cleveland Has Officially Launched Their 24/7 Emergency Medical Services

Hatzalah Cleveland is thrilled to announce that we have officially launched our emergency medical services, proudly serving the communities of Beachwood, Cleveland Heights, and University Heights. Our highly trained volunteer responders are now on call 24/7 to provide rapid and compassionate care during emergencies.

This milestone was achieved thanks to the exceptional support of University Hospitals, including the guidance of Dr. Dan Simon, Dan Ellenberger, EMS Director, and the outstanding team at the University Hospitals EMS Institute. Their expertise and collaboration have been invaluable in preparing our team to deliver top-tier pre-hospital care. We also extend our sincere thanks to all who have guided us and gave up of their time to help us reach this milestone.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a medical emergency in our service area, please call 216-888-1818 for immediate assistance. Our mission is to ensure fast, reliable, and culturally sensitive care to all who need it, no matter the time of day.

Hatzalah Cleveland is honored to join the network of Hatzalah chapters worldwide, united by our shared mission to save lives and support our communities.

