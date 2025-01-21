Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Hatzalah Cleveland Has Officially Launched Their 24/7 Emergency Medical Services


Hatzalah Cleveland is thrilled to announce that we have officially launched our emergency medical services, proudly serving the communities of Beachwood, Cleveland Heights, and University Heights. Our highly trained volunteer responders are now on call 24/7 to provide rapid and compassionate care during emergencies.

This milestone was achieved thanks to the exceptional support of University Hospitals, including the guidance of Dr. Dan Simon, Dan Ellenberger, EMS Director, and the outstanding team at the University Hospitals EMS Institute. Their expertise and collaboration have been invaluable in preparing our team to deliver top-tier pre-hospital care. We also extend our sincere thanks to all who have guided us and gave up of their time to help us reach this milestone.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a medical emergency in our service area, please call 216-888-1818 for immediate assistance. Our mission is to ensure fast, reliable, and culturally sensitive care to all who need it, no matter the time of day.

Hatzalah Cleveland is honored to join the network of Hatzalah chapters worldwide, united by our shared mission to save lives and support our communities.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

POWERFUL MOMENT: President Donald Trump Shines Spotlight On Israeli Hostage Families During Inaugural Celebration

TRAGIC ACCIDENT: 2 Injured, 1 Critically, By Gunfire In The Shomron

GAME OVER: Migrants In Mexico Seen Weeping As CBP One App Ends Parole Appointments

WATCH: PM Netanyahu Congratulates President Trump

A NEW ERA BEGINS AGAIN: Donald J. Trump Sworn-In As The 47th President Of The United States

BIDEN CRIME FAMILY: Joe Pardons Family Members 30 Minutes Before End Of Presidency

Houthi Terror Group Announces: “We’ll Only Strike Israeli Ships In The Red Sea”

MOVING VIDEO: Romi Gonen’s Father & Brother Began Donning Tefillin 2 Months Ago

H’YD: IDF Reservist Killed, Officer Seriously Injured In Arab Village Near Jenin

Emily Damari: “Thank You Hashem & Family & Friends; I’ve Returned To My Beloved Life”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network