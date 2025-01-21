Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
NY Governor Wants Statewide BAN Of Smartphones In All Schools


In her budget address Tuesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a plan to ban smartphone use in schools starting next academic year.

Key elements of the proposal include:

  • Requiring students to disconnect from devices during school hours.
  • Allowing schools flexibility in implementing the ban.
  • Providing exceptions for medical needs, non-English speakers, and students with learning disabilities.
  • Offering state financial support to help schools transition.

“A recent poll revealed that over 72% of teachers, high school teachers across the nation, report that cell phones in the classroom are major disruptions for their students,” Hochul said. “In fact, 95% of their students have access to a smartphone. On average throughout the school day, those kids are receiving 250 notifications.”

“As a result of these conversations, I am announcing today a proposal that will transform our classrooms. Return them to a place of learning and that is a new statewide policy to make classrooms in the state of New York distraction free,” Hochul added.

The ban would apply to all areas of school grounds, including cafeterias, hallways, and bathrooms, aiming to create a distraction-free environment and promote student mental health. However, specific penalties for violations have not yet been outlined.

This measure is part of Hochul’s budget package, which faces an April 1 deadline for approval by the State Legislature.



