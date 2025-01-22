Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

BIZARRE: Jewish Man Gets 2.5 Years In Prison For Helping Neo-Nazi Obtain Gun In Shul Attack Plot


A New York court has sentenced Matthew Mahrer, an autistic Jewish man, to two and a half years in prison for assisting a neo-Nazi in obtaining an illegal firearm in 2022.

Mahrer and his accomplice, Christopher Brown, were arrested in Manhattan, as YWN reported, after Brown threatened to attack a synagogue. Police later recovered the firearm in Mahrer’s apartment. The arrests sparked widespread concern over the potential for violence and raised questions about Mahrer’s involvement in the crime.

During Wednesday’s sentencing, the courtroom was filled with Mahrer’s family and supporters, alongside members of the Jewish community advocating for a harsh penalty. Despite a plea from Mahrer’s attorney for an alternative to incarceration, the judge ruled that sentencing guidelines left no room for such a measure.

“I could not be more grateful that no one was hurt, and I’m sorry to everyone, especially my family,” Mahrer said in a tearful address to the court. “I’m never going to stop trying to be a better person.”

The announcement of Mahrer’s prison sentence was met with visible emotion, as some of his family members and supporters wept.

In addition to serving two and a half years in prison, Mahrer will remain under legal supervision for two years following his release.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

SHIN BET BLUNDER: Tel Aviv Terrorist Was Flagged As Risk, Published Pro-Terror Posts On Social Media

The Chassidish Bochur Who Davened For Emily Damari’s Release Every Day

HOPE IN THE DARK: Four More Female Israeli Hostages To Be Freed From Hamas Captivity On Shabbos

Hatzalah Cleveland Has Officially Launched Their 24/7 Emergency Medical Services

Major European Airlines To Resume Flights To Israel, American Airlines Continue Boycott

Police Officer Who Shot 2 Israelis Questioned Under Warning, Released To House Arrest

IDF Chief Of Staff & Head Of Southern Command Resign: “Oct. 7 Failure Will Accompany Me As Long As I Live”

OPERATION IRON WALL: IDF Launches War Against Terror Groups In Jenin

1ST DAY: Trump Lifts Limits On Arms Sales To Israel; Revokes Sanctions On Israelis; Restores Sanctions On ICC

TRUMP EFFECT? Hamas Backtracks On Delaying 2nd Phase Of Hostage Release Deal

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network