Edmunds Top Rated Vehicle Awards Are Out for 2025

Once a year, Edmunds’ car experts gather to decide on the best new vehicles on sale. The annual Edmunds Top Rated Awards are given to the cars, trucks and SUVs that beat out the rest of the competition according to Edmunds’ rigorous vehicle testing program. To win, each vehicle must have been tested at the Edmunds test track and thoroughly evaluated in real-world use as well.

There are six main categories: best car, SUV and truck, and electric versions in the same categories. This year, there are some new champions, while others are repeat winners. The starting prices listed below include destination charges.

Edmunds Top Rated Car: Honda Civic Hybrid

The 2025 Honda Civic isn’t just this year’s best car; it might be the best Honda Civic ever. A big reason why is the newly available hybrid powertrain. The EPA estimates that it helps the hybrid versions of the Civic get up to 49 mpg in combined city/highway driving, a stellar result that Edmunds confirmed in its real-world testing. Pleasingly, this doesn’t come at the expense of power; indeed, the hybrid’s acceleration is on par with that of the sporty Civic Si. All Civics also provide ample passenger space and many easy-to-use technology features.

Starting price for a Civic sedan with the hybrid powertrain: $30,100

Edmunds Top Rated Electric Car: Tesla Model 3

Tesla made significant updates to its popular Model 3 last year, propelling this electric sedan to the Top Rated podium for 2025. It has affordable pricing, plenty of range, and a more premium and better-assembled cabin than before. It’s well suited for daily commuting as well as longer trips. The Model 3 Long Range All-Wheel Drive version went 338 miles on a single charge in the independent Edmunds EV Range Test. If it’s excitement you’re after, the Performance version easily satisfies with its capability to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in an Edmunds-tested 3.0 seconds.

Starting price: $43,880

Edmunds Top Rated SUV: Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid

Great fuel economy is key to why the 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid won the SUV category. The potential to get an EPA-estimated 36 mpg in combined city/highway driving is what you’d typically expect from a compact sedan. For a three-row SUV, 36 mpg is outstanding. The Grand Highlander Hybrid also has a roomy interior, a smooth ride, and many standard technology and driver assist features. If you’ve got a bigger family and want SUV-based utility to go along with hybrid gas savings, there’s nothing better than the Grand Highlander.

Starting price: $46,830

Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV: Kia EV9

The Kia EV9 is the Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV two years in a row. It’s an ideal vehicle for people wanting an EV with more space and utility than most other electric SUVs. It has three roomy rows of seating that you can use to schlep your kids to school or fold down to bring home your haul from Costco. It’s also enjoyable to drive. The dual-motor versions of the EV9 have no problem getting up to highway speeds quickly or passing slow traffic. Other EV9 highlights include plenty of standard features, more than 300 miles of Edmunds-tested range, a long warranty and distinctive styling.

Starting price: $56,395

Edmunds Top Rated Truck: Ford Ranger

There are plenty of capable midsize trucks on the market for 2025. But none quite satisfy Edmunds’ editors quite like the 2025 Ford Ranger. It starts off with its standard turbocharged 270-horsepower four-cylinder engine that gives the Ranger quick acceleration and the ability to tow up to 7,500 pounds when properly equipped. When you’re not hauling stuff, the Ranger satisfies with a smooth ride and a quality interior with easy-to-use controls. There’s even a Ranger Raptor version that’s well suited for playing in the dirt.

Starting price: $34,575

Edmunds Top Rated Electric Truck: Rivian R1T

The Rivian R1T electric pickup received a major update for 2025, one so extensive it lands at the top of our electric truck list. The exterior has the same styling as before, which stands out from the crowd for all the right reasons. It also retains the sharp handling and brisk acceleration it has always had. But now it has even more range — 357 miles from the dual-motor and Max battery-equipped R1T Edmunds tested — and an easier-to-use touchscreen interface. Its clever all-wheel-drive system makes it surprisingly capable off-road.

Starting price: $71,700

If you’re researching your next vehicle purchase, be sure to check out the Edmunds Top Rated award winners for 2025. Take a look at the full list of winners and runners-up, and test-drive them yourself to see if you agree with our picks.

