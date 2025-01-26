Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
“Just Clean Out That Whole Thing”; Trump Calls On Jordan, Egypt To Take In Gazans


President Donald Trump said Saturday he’d like to see Jordan, Egypt and other Arab nations increase the number of Palestinian refugees they are accepting from the Gaza Strip — potentially moving out enough of the population to “just clean out” the war-torn area to create a virtual clean slate.

During a 20-minute question-and-answer session with reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday, Trump also said he’s ended his predecessor’s hold on sending 2,000-pound bombs to Israel.

Speaking about his conversation with Jordan’s King Abdullah, Trump said, “I said to him I’d love you to take on more because I’m looking at the whole Gaza strip right now and it’s a mess, it’s a real mess. I’d like him to take people.”

Trump also stated his intention to press Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the matter. “I’d like Egypt to take people,” he told reporters. “You’re talking about, probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing and say, ‘You know it’s, over.’”

“Something has to happen,” Trump said. “But it’s literally a demolition site right now. Almost everything’s demolished, and people are dying there.” He added: “So, I’d rather get involved with some of the Arab nations, and build housing in a different location, where they can maybe live in peace for a change.”

On the possibility of relocating Palestinians, Trump said it could be “temporary or long term,” noting that the region encompassing Gaza has seen “many, many conflicts” over centuries.

Both Jordan and Egypt have consistently rejected such proposals, a stance upheld during President Joe Biden’s administration.

“We released them today,” Trump said of the 2,000 pound bombs. “They’ve been waiting for them for a long time.” Asked why he lifted the ban on those bombs, Trump responded, “Because they bought them.”

