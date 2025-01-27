PHOTOS: A Night to Remember: Camp HASC’s 38th Annual Concert Delivers Musical Magic and Emotional Highs

(By Yossi Zweig, Photos by Chaim Tuito)

This past Sunday night, history was made yet again as Camp HASC celebrated their 38th annual A T.I.M.E. For Music Concert at NJPAC. Thousands gathered to see the best in Jewish music in a show produced by Shloime Steinmetz of Pivot Marketing. Shloime actually had a daughter born literally hours before the famed concert began. Like the previous shows, Steinmetz produced, there was a creative opening number that started with an amazing lights show. With an array, they separated and broke apart into several pieces. After introductions by HASC Chairman Miles Berger welcoming us to this year’s show, he introduced the MC of the evening, Nachum Segal.

After discussing the importance of the day, mainly the three hostages released and how we hope to see all of them returned to their families, Nachum mentioned the glow in the dark wristbands by each seat. These wristbands would be synced to a wider system making them light up and blink at the same time. It would be an interactive part of the evening’s performances. The overture began with the Freilach Orchestra playing, along with a young boy featured on the monitor amidst the noise and hustle and bustle of NY. Each of these “noises” combined to make the world famous HASC theme intro, composed by Yisroel Lamm 38 years ago. The visual finished with the young man on stage holding a conductor’s wand, conducting the Freilach Orchestra.

Now it was time for the show to properly begin. Opening the performances was… Eli Schwebel. Eli is a mega talented star and humble person. Three years ago, he produced a video for HASC titled This Is We. The song was a cover of the popular track “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman. It was a great start, with a song all about HASC and how each camper is special. It was a truly emotional performance. Eli then invited his father, Rivie Schwebel, to join him for the next medley. The set was classic HASC songs from throughout the years, including; In A Vinkele, Habeit, Uvnei and Lomer Take Zoche Zein. Father and son’s voice blended beautifully in perfect harmony. We were off to a good start.

The video voiced by Nachum Segal himself, let us know who the next performer was. Benny Friedman came out performing his latest hit and the first song off his upcoming new album, titled “Thinking About Thanking. Benny was joined by dancers in construction uniforms with hard hats. The audience was eating it and Benny’s vocals were stellar like always. Benny then invited Eli Schwebel back to the stage to perform a HASC English Medley including Who Am I, Candles, and Small Piece of Heaven. Amazing classics penned by Abie Rotenberg, performed masterfully by Friedman and Schwebel. With Eli leaving the stage, Benny looked at the monitor when this wheel of musical styles appeared. Benny was telling us that music is a universal language, and this next song is a perfect example of that. It became a global phenomenon with a message who relates to all the people of the world. So tonight, Benny thought we would have a little fun. Instead of performing it as is, let us leave it to the luck on the draw and let the wheel decide. He then continued to perform the hit song Od Yoter Tov in the styles of French, Latin and Klezmer, and finally in the original Israeli. The Freilach Orchestra performed each style, perfectly directed by Tzvi Blumenfeld. It was definitely a different and a unique presentation.

The next artist was being introduced by the video and with titles like Bring The Hose Down, was none other than superstar, singer, Avraham Fried. Avremel came out to his hit song No Jew Will Be Left Behind. The song featured an updated arrangement and with a very apropos message, after the release of three hostages earlier in the day. Avremel gets better and better with age. His voice transcends time and is still so clear and powerful as it was two decades ago. Avremel went into his hit ballad Lomo Hashem after that. With the last few chords of Lomo ending, Avremel asked world renowned pianist, Yaron Gershovsky, to join him on stage. Yaron proceeds to blow us away with his masterful playing and jazz. After about five minutes of Yaron playing, some of the notes started to sound like an Avraham Fried song. Indeed it was Dido Bei, composed by Yossi Green many years ago. The whole orchestra joined in and Avremel performed one of his biggest hits. Avremel closed out his set by singing a Chabad medley and going into the audience to dance with the crowd. It was truly heartwarming.

With Avremel leaving the stage, it was time to find out who the next performer would be. Nachum’s voice was accompanied by the video announce global phenome, singer, songwriter, and actor Shuli Rand. I happen to have been a fan of Shuli for years. His deep voice and even deeper songs have a way of touching your soul. Shuli started with his hit song Ayeka. It’s a very moving song and prayer asking Hashem to show himself. The choir really knew their stuff and helped elevate the song. After Ayeka, Shuli moved into his hit Oker Harim and then closed out his set with a performance of Fiddler on The Roof, showing off not only his singing talent, but also his acting talents.

With the lights going down, two stagehands were seen wheeling out a console, similar to a DJ board. Would it be Matt Dubb? DJ Kraz? Then, guitarist Nachman Dryer took center stage and started playing a tune. When Shlomo and Zecharia of Zusha joined behind him at the console, the screen showed a recording program like Protools, that showed all the instruments that were being recorded live. The crowd went wild. With pumping music and strobing lights, Zusha accompanied by Nachman started playing Don’t Leave Me On My Own. Zusha went on to perform The World to Come, Same Love and Brighter. The audience was on their feet dancing in their seats. The night had definitely taken a new turn.

The choir broke into an acapella Yaamod. What was going on? It was beautiful, but why were they singing this here? When they were done, Nachum announced that the Nickelsburg Rebbe’s grandson, who is a camper at HASC, just celebrated his Bar Mitzvah. The Rebbe, his son, and grandson wanted to sing the Rebbe’s song on stage, his favorite. Joined by singer Benny Friedman, the four then performed Noach Was A Big Tzaddik. It was truly a special moment and the kedusha could be felt in the room.

This year was a hard one for music fans. We lost a legend with the passing of Yigal Calek. He was a producer, composer, arranger,and choir leader of one on the biggest acts of all time. Abe Eisner came on stage to tell us about the last time he spoke to Yigal and that he hopes this tribute will do him right. The tribute was performed by Benny, Rivie and Avremel. The tribute medley included mega hits like; Oshira, Ki Yikorei,Bein Meilitz Yosher, Mareh Koehn and with Shuli Rand, Kol Berama. Wow! So many classics all owed to one amazing person. In middle of the set, the screens showed a recent get together that took place in London last year with some of Yigal’s original choir members,who are all grandfathers and great grandfathers.

The intro video was back. Who would it be next? All the way from Israel, it was world renowned singer, composer, arranger and conductor Yonatan Razel. While Yonatan has appeared once before at a HASC concert, it was more in a supporting role for one song. This was his official HASC concert debut. Yonatan started by showing off his piano chops and playing his hit song Katonti off his 2012 album Bein Hatzlilim. Frankly, I was amazed at how fast his fingers flew over the keys. He is quite a showman. Yonatan followed Katonti with his Mimkomcha, which he released about a year ago. For his last song, Yonatan performed a newer song that he released and wrote when they were visiting the Chayalim during the recent war. The song is titled Eit Milchama. Yonatan started by teaching the audience the chorus of Ana Hashem and oous. It’s a fast paced song with a really cool arrangement and the audience joined in at the appropriate parts. As the song ended, Yonatan got up and picked up a conductors wand. He then proceeded to conduct the full orchestra, section by section, with the classic song Ein Shum Yiush Baolam Klal. It was quite fun and definitely not something we have seen before.

The intro video was back. Could there really be someone else? It was practically ten oclock and we already had Avraham Fried, Benny Friedman, Shuli Rand, Yonatan Razel, Zusha and the Schwebels. It was the one and only, Yaakov Shwekey. Yaakov came out strong saying that it was time of the redemption and a time for Unity. The song, United We Stand was written right after October 7th and he jumped right into it. Everyone’s wristbands were lighting up and the aisles we filled with violinists that had LED glowing bows. It made a really big impression. Yaakov continued with Guf Uneshama, commenting that there are over a million children in Israel that doesn’t know what Shema Yisrael is. That was the reason for this song. Both songs were off his recent Eps, Guf Uneshama. It was great to hear new music with some great arrangements.

Galgalim was next. It is a song talking about how the world is sometimes crazy, like it’s going off its wheels, a great pop hit that the audience could really dance to. Shuli Rand was called back to the stage by Shwekey to perform his hit song Bein Kodesh Lchol. I saw this on the schedule and knew I couldn’t miss this. The song is world renowned and Shuli’s deep baritone voice really set aside along Yaakov’s higher notes. Yaakov’s set continued with welcoming Yonatan Razel back on stage to compose a song on the spot with lyrics by Shai Graucher, Vhei Sheomda with Razel and Fried, Hashem Hu Elokim with Fried and Benny and Pashut Anasim with Fried, Benny and Razel. Wow! The combinations and voices were unique. Finally it was time for the finale. What song would it be? It was Reb Bentzion Shenker’s A’H Hatoiv, which Yonatan Razel rearranged back in 2017. What an amazing way to close the show with a classic song reimagined by the entire cast.

With Nachum Segal wishing all a good night, we proceeded to make our way to our vehicles and the snow that awaited us after three and a half hours. This show was one for the books.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)